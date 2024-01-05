Why Cameron Diaz, Bruce Willis and These Other Stars Are Really Mentioned in the Epstein Documents

The public was shocked earlier this week when A-list names such as Cameron Diaz, Bruce Willis, Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio and more were unveiled in the newly unsealed Jeffrey Epstein documents.

The names of the above celebrities as well as supermodel Naomi Campbell, actor Kevin Spacey and filmmaker George Lucas are also mentioned in the infamous Epstein legal documents, drawing questions about the stars' possible involvement with Epstein and making many wonder: Why are these celebrities mentioned in the docs in the first place?

While some online have claimed the inclusion of these celebrities' names in the documents might implicate them as part of Epstein's infamous rumored client list, their names are simply mentioned during a deposition in which an alleged victim is asked about whether or not she ever met the mentioned stars with or through Epstein — to which she answers "no."

During the 2016 deposition of alleged victim Johanna Sjoberg, Sjoberg is asked if she ever met Blanchett or DiCaprio with or through Epstein.

"I saw one press report that said you had met Cate Blanchett or Leonardo DiCaprio?" a lawyer asks.

"I did not meet them, no. When I spoke about them, it was when I was massaging him [Epstein], and he would get off ... he would be on the phone a lot at that time, and one time he said, 'Oh, that was Leonardo,' or 'That was Cate Blanchett, or 'Bruce Willis.' That kind of thing," Sjoberg responds.

"So name-dropping?" the lawyer asks.

"Yes," Sjoberg replies.

"So you had not met Cate Blanchett or Leonardo DiCaprio?" the lawyer presses.

"I have not," Sjoberg confirms.

Similarly, Sjoberg is asked the same question about Campbell, Diaz, Lucas and Spacey, all of whom she confirms she had never met through or with Epstein.

Other famous names mentioned in the docs include disgraced royal Prince Andrew, who allegedly fondled Sjoberg's breasts when she was underage; Michael Jackson, whom Sjoberg allegedly met at Epstein's Palm Beach house; Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Stephen Hawking.

The names of people associated with late, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein became public on Wednesday (Jan. 3) after a judge ordered the unsealing of hundreds of documents related to a 2015 civil suit involving Epstein's former accomplice and partner Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking.

According to ABC7 New York, last month District Judge Loretta Preska ruled there was no legal reason to conceal the currently anonymous "John and Jane Doe" names mentioned in the records, which comprises deposition transcripts, emails and more.

The nearly 1,000 pages includes the names of royals, politicians, socialites and other celebrities. Not every name that appears in the documents is implicated or accused of any wrongdoing or illegal behavior.