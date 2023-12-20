Cameron Diaz Wants Society to ‘Normalize’ Couples Sleeping in Separate Bedrooms

Cameron Diaz wants society to "normalize" married couples sleeping in separate rooms.

The 51-year-old actress, who noted it's not the way she and her husband Benji Madden do things, made the suggestion during a conversation about healthy lifestyles, and admitted before tying the knot she was all for the idea of having her own bedroom.

Appearing on the "Lipstick on the Rim" podcast, she said: "We should normalize separate bedrooms.

"To me, I would literally, I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle.

"I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I'm fine. And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for our relations."

Podcast host Molly Sims admitted listeners might think the revelation was "controversial", but the Shrek star joked she had "already said it" and couldn't take it back.

However, she did clarify that she and the Good Charlotte rocker, who she married in 2015, don't sleep in separate rooms.

She added: "By the way, I don't feel that way now because my husband is so wonderful. I said that before I got married."

Diaz was introduced to Madden by Nicole Richie, who is married to his twin brother and bandmate Joel Madden, and the couple have gone onto have three-year-old daughter Raddix together.