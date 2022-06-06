Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden just purchased a $12.6 million Mansion in Montecito, Calif., with ocean views. Their new 11,000-square-foot home has a movie theater, spa and a whole lot more inside.

The home was built in 200 and has plenty of room for the whole family with its six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, including a master suite with an ocean-view terrace and two massive walk-in closets.

Diaz and Madden's $12.6 million mansion has a pool, raised bed gardens and guest house in the backyard.

The former actress and Good Charlotte guitarist/vocalist have been together for seven years. They welcomed their daughter, Raddix, in 2019. The couple's new mansion in Montecito is a three-story villa that sits on nearly two acres.

Inside Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Montecito Mansion Take a tour of the celebrity couple's new $12 million home in Montecito, Calif.