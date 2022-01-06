Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz Celebrate Their Seventh Wedding Anniversary

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz just celebrated their seventh anniversary and the Good Charlotte guitarist/vocalist posted how he's "always dreamed of a family like this." Looks like Madden knows just how lucky he is when it comes to his family.

The couple originally met in 2014, through his brother Joel and wife Nicole Richie. They wed in 2015 and then had their daughter in 2019, whose name is Raddix.

Here's what Benji said on his Instagram to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary:

"Today 7 years married. Always dreamed of having a family like this. Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional equally filled with passion and depth. Calling it a Honeymoon doesn't cover it. Real life. The only real challenge we have is making time is making time go slower cause life goes by fast in the happy lane ... Always and forever knowing we are home @camerondiaz ... Happy Anniversary I love you!"

Diaz commented, "I [Heart emoji] YOU MORE AND MORE EVERYDAY. Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional. Passionate and deep = OUR LOVE. LOVE YOU FOREVER AND ALWAYS."

It's clear that after eight years together, seven of which as a married couple, they are very much in love and definitely cherish each other.

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz are a pretty private couple and like to keep themselves out of the spotlight when it comes to their personal life.

They posted on Instagram when their daughter was born in 2019 that "she instantly captured our hearts and completed our family." The post went on to say that "while we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect out little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!!"

We wish the happy couple a happy anniversary and many, many more years of love and happiness together.