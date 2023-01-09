Good Charlotte’s Benji Madden Writes Cameron Diaz a Cute Poem for Their Anniversary

Some people aren't into public displays of affection when it comes to their relationships, but we know that Good Charlotte's Benji Madden certainly is. The musician penned a cute poem for Cameron Diaz in honor of their anniversary the other day, and shared it on his Instagram.

The couple reportedly started dating in 2014 after they were introduced by Nicole Richie, via US magazine, who's married to Madden's brother Joel Madden. They married on Jan. 5, 2015 after a brief engagement, and welcomed a baby girl named Raddix in late 2019, though they vowed not to post any photos of her or reveal any details about her in order to protect her privacy.

"With our marriage, I learned how to really go all in. You know what I mean?... Nothing else comes before this," Diaz said during an episode of the Michelle Visage's Rule Breakers last year, via People. "It's not hard to do, because it's the most valuable thing I have... We know that, no matter what, we can just go and be just a family anywhere, and we're fine."

Over the weekend, Madden posted a photo of an illustration of flowers on his Instagram, and wrote a short but sweet poem to commemorate his anniversary with Diaz.

"In Love, Inspired, Happy and Grateful. Eight years married, side by side, and now a little one for us to guide," Madden wrote in a post on his Instagram. "Let's do 80 more and then forever. Happy anniversary."

See the post below. Happy belated anniversary to Madden and Diaz!