Cameron Diaz is saying goodbye to Hollywood — again!

The 50-year-old star surprised fans when came out of her retirement from acting in 2022 to appear alongside Jamie Foxx in the upcoming Netflix film, Back in Action.

However, this will allegedly be her final movie.

According to Page Six, the actress wants to focus all her energy on being a mom to her and husband Benji Madden's 3-year-old daughter, Raddix.

"These back-to-back 10-hour workdays have been a lot on her and she hates being away from Raddix. Cameron loves being a mom more than anything in the world," a source told the outlet.

READ MORE: Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Buy $12.6 Million Montecito Mansion

The insider noted that Madden supports his wife's career, but her time spent on set has "been a lot on him."

"Although she has gotten to see her family while shooting the film, it is just not the same," the source claimed.

"Cameron is a businessperson and understands that this is necessary at times and, honestly, Jamie is the only reason that she is doing this film and they are still very close," the source continued, adding that the Shrek star "hates" the "drama" of Hollywood.

"This is why she retired from the business in the first place. She has already proven herself in the industry and has nothing left to prove to anyone," the source shared.

The Charlie's Angels actress and Good Charlotte rocker tied the knot in a secret ceremony in 2015. They welcomed their daughter in 2019.