Cameron Diaz Reacts to Being Named in Jeffrey Epstein Documents

Cameron Diaz's name mentioned in the recently released Jeffrey Epstein documents, and now she's setting the record straight on why.

"Cameron never met Jeffrey Epstein, nor was she ever in the same place as him or had any association with him whatsoever. Regardless of the fact he may or may not have mentioned her name or implied that he knew her," Diaz's rep said in a statement on Friday (Jan. 5).

Diaz's name comes up briefly in the documents during the deposition of one of Epstein's alleged victims, Johanna Sjoberg.

In 2016, Sjoberg shared that Epstein often mentioned the names of Hollywood's A-list, including Diaz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, and more. However, when asked if Sjoberg ever met any of these celebrities, she answered "no."

Ultimately, she said Epstein only spoke of them while "name-dropping."

On the other hand, Sjoberg did state that she was inappropriately touched when she was underage by disgraced royal Prince Andrew. She also claims she met Michael Jackson at Epstein's Palm Beach house in Florida.

The controversial documents were unsealed on Jan. 3 after a judge ordered them to be made public as part of a civil suit involving Epstein's accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking.

Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008 and served one year in a jail work-release program before he was again arrested in 2019 on multiple charges of sex trafficking.

In August 2019, Epstein died by suicide in prison.

"On Saturday, August 10, 2019, at approximately 6:30AM, inmate Jeffrey Edward Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell in the Special Housing Unit from an apparent suicide at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in New York, New York," the Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a statement at the time.

"Mr. Epstein was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, and subsequently pronounced dead by hospital staff," they added.