Woman Rethinking Relationship After Boyfriend Sarcastically Rejects Offer to Move in Together

A woman confessed on Reddit that she is rethinking her relationship with her boyfriend of two years after he refused to move in with her.

"For context, we currently live together with his sister for a year and a half (23F) at his parental home. All the bills are been paid by his parents and we only pay for groceries, fast food etc.," she wrote. "His sister has a dog which I am allergic to (due to shedding) but we manage by keeping the space clean. He normally complains about the dogs being untrained, about his sister that often wears his clothes, socks etc.."

She explained that their relationship is a little rocky at times, and her boyfriend spends most of his time "playing games" on a laptop, and doesn't really help with the household chores.

READ MORE: Man Finally Agrees to Marry Longtime Partner After Their Mother Dies: ‘Resent Him Deeply’

They often get into arguments, and recently they had a "massive fight," which prompted her to leave for two months.

"Later he apologized and I came back and we split the chores unless someone works overtime so it's taken care of by the other," she said. "He works a good paying job and I am working on my bachelor's, so financially we are more than fine."

"My parents have a flat they own and the renters are leaving in two weeks and I asked him to leave this house and get our own so his sister can have her space and we ours, because this is getting tiring and we need our space," she recalled. "He immediately rejected this offer and said he won't go rent sarcastically and told me If I want to go, leave myself."

READ MORE: ‘Insecure’ Man Says Wife Is Always ‘Looking at Other Men’ When They Go Out

She noted that her parents are willing to rent them the apartment at half the market price.

Her boyfriend's reaction has her rethinking their relationship, and wondering if he's the right one for her.

In the comments, Reddit users blasted her boyfriend, with many suggesting she leave him.

"I think you are absolutely seeing this clearly. He’s not ready to be an adult and share responsibility with you. You SHOULD move in there! Why not? It’s a great deal and if he decides not to come with you, maybe this is the beginning of an end that was always coming anyway," one person wrote.

"Your bf seems very immature, you are very mature. Do not lose the opportunity of living in your parents flat for cheap rent. His desire to stay in the parental home and not being totally excited to live alone with you is a giant red flag," another user chimed in.

"Your bf needs to grow up before he is a fully functioning adult. Don't ever live with a partner because it's financially convenient. Live with someone who wants to take the relationship to the next level," a third person commented.