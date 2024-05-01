Woman Blocks Date After He Yells at Her About Paying for Her Uber

A 23-year-old woman was feeling uneasy after her date, 39, got angry about paying for her Uber ride, so she ended up blocking him.

"I was on my way to see this guy for a first date (we’d been texting a few times for the past week) and the Uber address for the place was wrong (he accidentally told me to go south instead of north) and so I called him and told him that I was stranded and was just going to get an Uber home and rain check," she began on Reddit.

However, her date insisted on paying for her Uber to the restaurant. At first she said no, but after he pressed the issue, she agreed.

"When I got to the restaurant he yelled at me and told me that he doesn’t have endless money to pay for my Ubers all over town. I offered him money back and tried to leave but it was so uncomfortable that I just stayed," she continued.

She ignored the man for a few days following the date. Eventually, her called her "ungrateful" for ignoring him and then demanded she visit him in his home state, offering to pay for her plane ticket.

"I said no and said I don’t want anything to do with him and he later made a Facebook post calling me ungrateful and a user," the woman concluded.

Users in the comments urged the woman to stay away from the man.



"Block him on everything. This man sounds dangerous, unstable, manipulative and gross. I’m sure the people agreeing with him are also not worth your time. Block block block," one person wrote.

"I mean the fact that he had to make a Facebook post to publicly shame you shows that the 39-year-old in actuality has the mental stability of a 13-year-old boy," another user commented.

"Block this man and block everyone who agrees with him. He's trying to normalize his abusive behavior by making you feel you were in the wrong. You were not," someone else advised.