Woman Demands ‘Spoiled Brat’ Brother Buy Out Her Half of House They Inherited: ‘Threw a Fit’

A woman on Reddit is at odds with her brother after she demanded he purchase her half of a home they both inherited from their late parents.



"My brother, 51, is living in my dad's childhood home. Granted all of us kids and friends have, but we all paid rent, bills and property tax," she began.



Her brother "has not paid a dime" for as long as he has lived in the home.

"He has lived with my parents his entire life, other than seven years he was married, and has always been a big spoiled brat," the woman continued.

She also noted her brother is employed and "gets paid very well," but has always needed their mom to manage his money.



"Anyway, my parents have recently passed and we both have inherited the house. I refuse to pay for his bills and property tax if he's living there," she shared, adding she has her own home with a mortgage and bills to pay.

"I told him he has to buy my half of the house and he threw a fit and said that I'm selfish, why should he give me money for something I got for free?" the woman concluded.

Users rallied behind the woman in the comments.

"Legally he has to get out to sell or buy you out. And for him to call you selfish is laughable. He got it for free too. And unless he's cool with you renting out your half of the house to whoever you want (and I would pick someone horrible) then he doesn't get to have the whole house and you get nothing," one person wrote.

"Would it be worth telling him, he either buys your half of the house out or you will put it up for sale and he will only get half of the sale price?" another commented.

"Get a lawyer to deal with it, if your brother is difficult to reason with then it is better to step back and let a professional handle him. It will save you a lot of stress," someone else chimed in.