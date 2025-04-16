Dating Dilemma! Is It ‘Gross’ to Share a Washcloth With Your Partner?

Couples share many things, but is sharing a single washcloth or even towel with your partner acceptance? Or even hygienic?

A 22-year-old woman sparked a conversation online after admitting to Reddit that her friends think it's "gross" she shares a washcloth with her boyfriend, 23, with whom she lives.

"We’ve been dating for a few years and recently moved in together. Since the beginning of our relationship, we’ve enjoyed showering together, and we shared a washcloth to save soap," the young woman wrote in a since-deleted post on the forum.

Her story was met with mixed reactions from users in the comments section.

Some Think It's Perfectly OK to Share a Washcloth or Towel

"If you and your [boyfriend] are OK with it, who cares what someone else thinks? Other people aren't involved in the shower, so they don't get a vote," one person wrote.

"As long as neither of you has any contagious skin infections or draining open wounds, then it is not 'gross' and you will save on laundry. Thank you for caring about our planet!" another user said.

"As long as you’re washing it. At least you guys have regular and good hygiene," a third user chimed in.

Others Find Sharing a Washcloth in the Shower "Disgusting"

"Hang on. To save soap, the washcloth is soaped up once and then shared between two people? Back to back? I'd mind terribly if my washcloth first went through my [boyfriend's] butt crack and then straight to my arms or lady bits. What a bizarre thing to save on. Why not scrape off some funds somewhere else, like, oh, I don't know, utilities?" one user opined.

"That’s absolutely disgusting. If you’re that broke that you can’t just replace a bar of soap when it runs out, you don’t need to be dating. You need to be at work 24/7. They sell soap at the dollar store," another person commented.

"Sounds gross to me. It's one thing to share every now and then when you are showering together, it's another to only have one wash cloth," someone else weighed in.