‘Controlling’ Wife Won’t Let Husband Sleep in Their Bed Unless He Showers

A man on Reddit is annoyed that his wife will allow their dog to sleep in their bed but won't allow him to get in bed unless he showers.

"My wife demands that I shower at night or says I am not allowed in the bed, and I am disgusting and it's unattractive," the frustrated man began.

He explained he occasionally prefers to shower in the morning as he is often extremely tired when bedtime rolls around.

"I work in a clean office setting, and all of my dirty articles of clothing are obviously off before I try to go to bed," he shared, adding he would absolutely take a shower before bed if he were "covered in dirt or something."

Now the man fears his wife might be too "controlling," as she has no problem with letting their "dirty dog" sleep in their bed.

In the comments section, users blasted the man's wife for micromanaging his bathing routine.

"She lets the dog in bed, she has no grounds to complain," one person wrote.

"If she thinks you smell or wants you clean before having s-x with you, there are better ways to express that than to insult you," another chimed in.

"I literally can’t shower every day. My skin starts flaking, which I promise is much grosser. I will wash the important parts when not showering. But a full shower is every 2-3 days. Don’t like it, don’t sleep in my bed," someone else commented.