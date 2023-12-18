Man Finally Agrees to Marry Longtime Partner After Their Mother Dies: ‘Resent Him Deeply’

A man confessed on Reddit that he resents his partner for finally agreeing to marry him after the loss of his mother.

He explained that his boyfriend would always avoid the conversation of marriage, and it made him feel "worthless and rejected."

"My mother died 5 days ago, way way way too early, months before turning 53. She was the heart of our family, we were all so attached to her and loved her deeply. My father had a very rough life full of tragedy and I at least hoped he would get to grow old with the love of his life, but he won't," the man wrote, noting that his mom died of "breast cancer."

"In this whole chaos, one thing that I can't get off of my mind is that my mother won't be there at my wedding," he said. "I feel envy for everyone who had their moms at theirs."

The heartbroken man continued, "My boyfriend finally said we can get married in a year, after my official mourning period is over. Idk if I can even trust him on that, even tho, to be fair - this is the first time he specified time. However I am full of anger and resentment towards him."

He had always dreamed of his wedding day, but now his special day will be "incredibly sad" without his mom there.

"On top of everything he says he wants to have children soon after getting married," they detailed, noting that their partner doesn't understand how hurt they are.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Engagement Odds Point to a 2024 Proposal

"There is no way to get through to him, he just rejects the topic. He otherwise says he loves me. I love him too but this anger is killing me. What do I do?," he pondered. "Do I leave him and try to love someone else one day when I heal?"

In the comments, Reddit users urged the man to reconsider his relationship.

"This is obviously an extraordinarily painful time for you, and if this is his most open and compassionate response, well," one person wrote.

"His communication is not life partner worthy. Your alarm bells are going off because something IS off. He is throwing the wedding out there as bait right now precisely because he knows you’re more likely to leave due to your justifiable anger and sadness," another person chimed in.

"Why do you want to marry someone that clearly doesn’t want to marry you?," a third user commented.