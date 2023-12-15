Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Engagement Odds Point to a 2024 Proposal

Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's "Love Story" turn into an engagement? According to some sports betting bookies, the odds are high for an early 2024 proposal!

Bookies.com assigned betting odds "on the most likely timelines and results for a potential engagement."

According to Bookies.com, the odds are relatively high (+160) that Taylor and Travis could get engaged between January and September of 2024, with an implied probability of 38.5 percent that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end will pop the question to the pop star sometime before the fall of next year.

However, the odds of the couple never getting engaged are +270, with an implied probability of 27 percent that the high-profile pair will never head toward marriage.

The odds Taylor and Travis will get engaged sometime between October and December 2024 are +390; the odds the pair will get engaged by the end of this month (December 2023) are +700; and the odds they'll get engaged sometime in 2025 are +750.

Is Taylor Swift Married?

Taylor Swift has never been married or engaged.

Rumors surrounding a potential engagement to Travis Kelce swirled after NFL announcer Tony Romo accidentally referred to Swift as Kelce's wife during the Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 10.

"As you see, Kelce's wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience," Romo said on-air after learning the singer was in attendance. However, he corrected himself right after, saying: "I'm sorry, girlfriend."

Swift and Kelce went public with their relationship in late September. However, the singer recently told TIME they had actually been dating for some time before they went public.

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game. We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date," Swift told the publication.