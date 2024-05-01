Travis Kelce Wants People to Stop Sending Him ‘Random’ Stuff in the Mail

Travis Kelce doesn't want your mail.

The NFL star revealed his snail mail troubles on a new episode of his New Heights podcast on Wednesday (May 1).

"The one thing you don't realize, that when somebody posts your house online, that everybody now has your address and people just send stuff to your house," he revealed.

"So I literally stopped getting mail to my house. I had to stop. I had to literally tell the post office and everybody to, like, stop bringing stuff to my house," he went on.

On the other hand, Travis' brother Jason Kelce chimed in to say that sometimes the items are "pretty cool."

But Travis remained unamused by the "random" packages showing up at his home.

"Anything sent to my house, send right back to the sender. So anybody that's just sending random s--t to my house, uh, it's not getting to me," he declared.

Travis reportedly owns a $6 million home in Kansas City, Mo., which he apparently purchased for more privacy after his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift went massively public last year, per Entertainment Tonight.

Public interest in Travis skyrocketed after he began dating Swift, with her many appearances at his Kansas City Chiefs games making headlines, including when they won the Super Bowl in Feb. 2024.

Swift also recently released a new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which features songs that many fans have speculated are about her relationship with the NFL tight end.

On the track "The Alchemy," Swift sings, "When I touchdown call the amateurs and cut ‘em from the team / Ditch the clowns, get the crown baby / I’m the one to beat."

And later in the song, she includes more football-related lyrics that seemingly point to the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory.

"Where’s the trophy? / He just comes running over to me / Touchdown!" she sings.

Fans also believe the song "So High School" was written about her relationship with Travis.