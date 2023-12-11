Taylor Swift Mistakenly Referred to as Travis Kelce’s ‘Wife’ by NFL Announcer

Could NFL announcer Tony Romo be the latest fan of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship?

Romo appeared alongside Jim Nantz to announce the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 10. It was then that he accidentally referred to Swift as Kelce's "wife" after learning that she attended the game.

"As you see, Kelce's wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience," Romo said before correcting himself. "I'm sorry -- girlfriend."

Nantz also corrected Romo on his misuse of words.

"Not yet," Nantz quipped.

The "Cruel Summer" songstress previously opened up about being covered at the football games and the reason that she shows up.

"I don't know how they know what suite I'm in. There's a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don't know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don't know if I'm being shown 17 times or once," she told Time for their Person of the Year edition.

"I'm just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and p----ing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads," she added.

Swift and Kelce made their relationship public on Sept. 24, but the couple was already together before that.

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date," she shared to Time.

Swift shared that their actual first date was in the summer, sometime after Kelce tried and failed to pass along his number to her.