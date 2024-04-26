Pet Shop Boys Singer Claims Taylor Swift Doesn’t Have Any ‘Famous’ Songs, Swifties Prove Him Wrong

Pet Shop Boys singer Neil Tennant is on the bad side of Swifties after he said that Taylor Swift does not have any "famous" songs.

Tennant appeared as part of a live discussion on April 22 and shared that he has listened to Swift's albums, but that she does not have any big hits.

"I have listened to Taylor Swift’s album. ... Taylor Swift sort of fascinates me as a phenomenon because she’s so popular and I sort of quite like the whole thing. But then when I listen to the records, [bandmate Chris and I] both have the same feeling actually, for a phenomenon as big [her], where are the famous songs? What is Taylor Swift’s ‘Billie Jean’?" he said.

Someone then suggested Swift's song "Shake It Off" and Tennant disagreed with that statement.

"Is it, though? No, ’cause I actually even know that’s the answer. ... But I listened to that the other day, and it’s not ‘Billie Jean.’ It’s not," he continued.

However, Tennant did go on to praise Swift's voice and the production of her songs.

"Melodically — she’s got a great voice, by the way, and the production’s beautiful ... but melodically it’s all ... sung one or two notes going up and down. But anyway, it’s a fascinating thing," he shared.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Faces Backlash for Lyric About 1830s

Ever since Tennant's words began circulating on the internet, Swifties have come to their leader's defense and shared the songs they think are Swift's biggest and most notable tracks or those akin to "Billie Jean."

Check out what songs they chose below.