Here’s What Taylor Swift Did With All Those Friendship Bracelets She Received on Tour

Ever wondered what Taylor Swift did with the tons of friendship bracelets she received from fans on the Eras Tour?

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum now features a display using Eras Tour friendship bracelets in the Taylor Swift Education Center.

The display features all of the tour posters from each U.S. city Swift visited on the tour and three rows of candy-colored, fan-made beaded friendship bracelets, effectively turning the fans' hard work into artwork.

Fans called the art "beautiful" in the comments section.

The display is part of some brand-new additions to the museum's Swift-focused artifact section.

Aside from the bracelet artwork, some of Swift's early instruments are on display, such as a custom guitar she played during the Red Tour's acoustic set in 2013 and 2014 and the banjo she used during her 2012 Grammy Awards performance of "Mean," which features a hand-drawn "13" and handwritten "Mean" lyrics.

READ MORE: Why Are Taylor Swift Fans Trading Bracelets at the Eras Tour?

The exhibit also features a BCBG Max Azria silk handkerchief dress with sequins and metallic boots that the singer wore all the way back in 2006 at the start of her career when she performed at the CMA Music Festival and appeared at the ACM Awards.

Plus, the center has an interactive exhibit where guests can create various pitches with a dulcimer.

According to the museum, the Taylor Swift Education Center opened in 2013 thanks to a "generous donation" from Swift.

The unique center has classrooms, interactive galleries, learning labs, youth art installations, and songwriting programs. The center also has virtual learning resources available that reached more than 236,000 people in 2023.