Taylor Swift’s Intense Fitness Regime Would Make Most People ‘Throw Up’

Taylor Swift's personal trainer claimed she works out so hard, other people would "probably throw up" if they copied her sessions.

The "Blank Space" singer has worked with Kirk Myers for around 10 years and the fitness expert praised his famous client's work ethic and willingness to keep going, however "challenging" their sessions.

He told Vogue: "It’s really hard, some people would probably throw up or have to lay down on the floor if they trained like her...

“Taylor is the most resilient person I have ever met. It’s super-inspiring to see her consistently overcome obstacles and become better and stronger in the end.

"This also translates into her training and throughout her workouts. I give her a difficult exercise or challenging workout, not only is she able to complete and push through it — but she also perseveres, moving forward into the next exercise. This ultimately makes her stronger, better, and faster.”

Kirk, who has also worked with the likes of Hugh Jackman, Tom Holland, Kaia Gerber and Karlie Kloss, helped Taylor prepare for her Eras Tour as if she were a "professional athlete," with two-hour sessions six times a week during breaks from her concerts, and at least two workouts a week while she's on the road.

He said: "It’s tailored. We approached her training for the Eras Tour with the mindset like a professional athlete. There was an ‘off-season’ when she wasn't touring and ‘in-season’ when she was.

“When she’s not touring, we’re in the gym up to six days a week for sometimes two hours a day.

“Taylor trained during the entire tour. We would average two times a week. In-season training was more about maintenance, and so it was more like stability, mobility, biomechanics.”

The trainer worked with Amin Javid, a chiropractic physician, to implement recovery techniques for the 34-year-old singer.

He said: “If you’ve seen the show, you know how intense it is physically. Imagine doing that three, four days in a row and then you finally have a few off days and you’re still showing up to gym. That’s Taylor.”