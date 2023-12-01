Taylor Swift’s Longtime Publicist Blasts ‘Insane’ Rumor Singer Secretly Married Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift's longtime publicist Tree Paine is slamming rumors that Swift was previously married to her ex, Joe Alwyn.

On Twitter (now known as X) Thursday (Nov. 30), Paine shared a screenshot from celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi, which was pushing the rumor that Swift and Alwyn got married in a secret ceremony a few years ago.

"She did have a ceremony in 2020 or 2021 in the U.K. and it was described to me as a 'marriage' by more than one person. It was never made legal. I will die on this hill! Put it on my tombstone! I have no reason to lie. I'm sorry she didn't tell you guys about it in a song but just because she doesn't sing about something doesn't mean it didn't happen!" a source had claimed to Deuxmoi.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Paine shared Swift's side of the story and blasted Deuxmoi for spreading "fabricated lies" and causing "pain and trauma."

"Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these," Paine tweeted.

Deuxmoi has since responded to Paine's statement with a scathing post via their Instagram Story.

"Well, I make zero dollars from lying... can publicists say the same?" the account responded.

"Also, to relate something that is in reference to something that happened years ago to 'pain and trauma' after what just happened seems like a poor choice of words. Either way, I apologize to Taylor," Deuxmoi added.

Swift and Alwyn dated for six years before news of their split broke in April 2023.

On Nov. 29, Swift released her song "You're Losing Me" to streaming. Fans have widely speculated that the track, which producer Jack Antonoff claims was written in December 2021, is about her and Alwyn's relationship.