Donald Trump Reacts to Being Named in the Epstein Documents

Donald Trump has reacted to his name being included in the infamous Jeffrey Epstein documents.

In a statement on Thursday (Jan. 4), the former president's spokesperson Steven Cheung said that any claims Trump was involved with Epstein in any illegal activity have been "thoroughly debunked,"

According to Newsweek, in 2002, Trump, who was previously friends with Epstein, said he had known the convicted sex offender for 15 years.

Trump, who previously called Epstein a "terrific guy" and has also been accused of sexual misconduct, has since distanced himself from Epstein after the latter was arrested for sex trafficking.

NBC reports that in 2019, Trump said he was "not a fan" of Epstein.

As previously reported, Trump's name was mentioned in the nearly 1,000 pages of legal documents that were unsealed for the public on Jan. 3.

His name comes up when alleged victim Johanna Sjoberg claims in a 2016 deposition that Epstein dropped the businessman's name in conversation during a trip to Atlantic City.

"Jeffrey said, 'Great, we'll call up Trump and we'll go to' — I don't recall the name of the casino, but — 'we'll go to the casino,'" Sjoberg says in the transcript.



In the documents, Sjoberg also twice denies that she ever massaged Trump.

As of publishing, Trump has not been linked to any crimes related to Epstein.

The mogul reportedly flew on Epstein's private jet four times during the years 1993, 1994, 1995 and 1997.

Other notable names mentioned in the documents include Naomi Campbell, Al Gore, Kevin Spacey, George Lucas, Cate Blanchett, Bruce Willis, Cameron Diaz and Leonardo DiCaprio.

It's important to note that not every name included in the documents has been accused of any wrongdoing or illegal activity surrounding Epstein.