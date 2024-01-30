Snoop Dogg has changed his tune about Donald Trump and says he has nothing but love and respect for the former president.

Snoop Dogg Says He Has Love and Respect for Donald Trump

On Monday (Jan. 29) The Sunday Times published an interview with The DoggFather, who said despite previous criticisms of the former president, Snoop currently has nothing but appreciation for him.

"Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me," Snoop told the publication. "He has done only great things for me.”

Snoop then applauded Trump for pardoning Death Row Records cofounder Michael “Harry-O” Harris. Harris had previously been behind bars for 30 years serving time on an attempted murder charge and drug charge.

“He pardoned Michael Harris. So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump,” Snoop continued.

Snoop Dogg Criticizes Donald Trump for Being Racist in the Past

Snoop had previously bashed Donald Trump, tearing into him in a YouTube video back in 2020.

"So, me and my homeboys sittin’ up here talkin’ about all the people that President Trump disrespected," Snoop said. "Women, gays, transgenders, Blacks, Mexicans, Asians, and now veterans. Hmmm. Seems like he’s disrespecting every color in the world and everything that ain’t what he is, which is a racist."

Snoop continued, "With that being said, the people that voted for him got exactly what they wanted. They gave them what he said he was gon’ do. So, the next muthaf**ka, you better tell us what we gon’ get for your vote. You better show up and deliver, period."

Additionally, Snoop held a gun to a fake Trump's head in his 2017 music video for "Lavender," which led to some backlash.

