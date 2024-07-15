Trump Rally Shooter Was in This 2022 Commercial

The Trump rally shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was once in a 2022 BlackRock commercial.

According to the New York Post, Crooks was briefly featured in an ad for the world's largest money manager along with other students and teachers at Bethel Park High School.

The company has since pulled the ad.

"In 2022, we ran an ad featuring a teacher from Bethel Park High School, in which several unpaid students briefly appeared in the background, including Thomas Matthew Crooks," the company said in a statement.

READ MORE: Celebrities and Politicians React to Donald Trump Rally Shooting

The short ad sees Crooks in an AP and Honors Economics class while participating in a lesson and speaking with the teacher.

Per the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Crooks graduated the same year the ad was made and received National Math & Science Initiative Star Awards.

Though the ad has since been pulled, it is still available online and on social media in particular.

Crooks was identified as the Trump rally shooter shortly after the Saturday (July 13) shooting in Butler, Pa.

At the time, PopCrush reported that the shooter was a 20-year-old from Pennsylvania who reportedly used an AR-style rifle.

The shooting wounded Trump and killed two people in the audience during the 6:13PM attack.

At the time of reporting, two attendees were also reportedly hospitalized in critical condition.

Footage quickly circulated of police carrying a seemingly injured woman out of the scene while other witnesses claimed that they saw a man shot in the head and a woman falling through the bleachers after being shot.

In initial reports, at least seven popping noises were reported from the incident before Secret Service agents tackled Trump.

Trump was immediately escorted out of the event and was seen with a bloody ear.

The crowd was subsequently evacuated by security and police.