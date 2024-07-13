Donald Trump Bloodied During Rally Shooting: REPORT

Former President Donald Trump was left bloodied during a campaign rally during an apparent shooting.

On Saturday (July 13) at 6:13 PM, at least seven popping noises reverberated at the campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Secret Service agents were seen tackling and covering Trump who was at his podium speaking when the popping noises took place and he immediately grabbed his ear almost instantaneously after the popping sounds were made. Trump was photographed bloodied on his ear, cheek and teeth.

The several agents on stage were seen covering him before pushing him into an armored car. Footage from the moment was posted online with the audio from the stage included. You can hear Trump ask to get his shoes while the agents told him to come and move. We then hear an agent say, "clear," though it is unclear if he was referring to the threat or that the path to the armored vehicle was available.

While Trump walked to the car, he was seen holding up his fist to the crowd in a triumphant pose. Meanwhile, attendees were seen ducking for shelter and screaming in shock at the bloodied politician. The crowd was immediately evacuated by security and police officials.

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene alleged via X (formerly Twitter) that "people at the rally are shot" and that there was "possibly one fatality."

In a press release released shortly after the incident, the Secret Service confirmed that "the former president is safe."

"The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe," Chief of Communications for the United States Secret Service, Anthony Guglielmi, tweeted. "This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available."

In a press release from Steven Cheung, Trump's campaign spokesman, he stated that the former president is "being checked out at a local medical facility."

Local police put up caution tape and had officials stand guard in the stands and stage area of the rally space. According to the press release, it is now labeled an "active crime scene."

Politicians including vice presidential contenders Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio; Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla; and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum all condemned the violence and sent prayers for Trump's health.