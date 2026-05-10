Jake Anderson is opening up about a major change in his personal life.

During the Season 22 premiere of Deadliest Catch, the longtime captain publicly confirmed that he and wife Jenna Anderson have split after more than a decade of marriage.

The emotional revelation came as Jake reflected on the pressures of life at sea — and how those challenges ultimately affected his family.

Jake Confirms the Split

“After 17 years being together, 13 years married, Jenna and I have decided to call it quits,” Jake said during the episode.

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According to the Deadliest Catch star, one of the biggest factors was the amount of time he spends away crab fishing.

“The major one is that I’m gone too much crab fishing,” he explained. “But I got three little ones that need to eat, that have to go to school, that have to have doctor’s appointments.”

At the time filming took place in fall 2025, the two had reportedly been separated for eight months.

Trouble at Sea and at Home

The episode also showed Jake dealing with uncertainty surrounding his boat, the Titan Explorer.

During a meeting with a lawyer, he was advised not to invest more money into the vessel because it could become part of the divorce proceedings.

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Jake later returned to the Cornelia Marie — the famous boat once captained by Phil Harris — while trying to get his career back on track.

A New Chapter

Jake and Jenna married in 2012 and share three children together.

Their split is expected to play out throughout Season 22 of Deadliest Catch, which premiered May 8 on Discovery.