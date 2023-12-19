Colorado Supreme Court Disqualifies Donald Trump From 2024 Ballot in Historic Ruling

The Colorado Supreme Court disqualified former President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Dec. 19) from the state's 2024 primary ballot.

The ruling was made under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, and is in relation to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

"A majority of the court holds that Trump is disqualified from holding the office of president under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment," the court wrote in its 4-3 decision, according to CNN.

The historic ruling is stayed until January 5, 2024, or until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on the case.

"We do not reach these conclusions lightly," the court's majority wrote in a statement.

"We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us," they continued. "We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach."

Trump's attorney had reportedly promised to appeal any disqualification and his campaign is working on a response.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold issued a statement following the ruling, stating she would "continue to follow court guidance on this important issue."

"The Colorado Supreme Court has ruled that Donald Trump is barred from the Colorado ballot for inciting the January 6 insurrection and attempting to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election. This decision may be appealed," Griswold added.