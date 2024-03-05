Michelle Obama Shuts Down Rumor She’s Launching 2024 Presidential Bid

Michelle Obama has zero plans to run for president in 2024.

After rumors resurfaced that the former FLOTUS was launching a bid for the White House in 2024, a member of Michelle's team insists that she's supporting Joe Biden's reelection campaign.

"As former First Lady Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president," director of communications for the 60-year-old's office, Crystal Carson, told People.

"Mrs. Obama supports President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ re-election campaign," she added.

According to NBC News, Michelle's involvement in Biden and Harris' 2024 campaign would be limited as she is reluctant "to re-enter the political fray full time."

"President and Michelle Obama were enormously helpful in the fight to beat Donald Trump and elect President Biden and Vice President Harris the first time and we are grateful to have their voice and their support in the fight for the fate of our democracy this November," Biden campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz added.

Biden, who served as Barack Obama's VP, landed in the White House after defeating former President Trump in 2020.

Michelle and Barack, who was America's first Black president, were in the White House from 2009-2017.

The Obama's share two daughters: Malia Ann, 25, and Sasha, 22.