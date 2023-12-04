Former House representative George Santos may have just been expelled from Congress, but that hasn't kept him away from the hustle.

The recently removed, controversial congressman is now on Cameo, a platform where fans can purchase personal video messages from their favorite celebrities, influencers, athletes and, now, ex-politicians.

According to reports, Santos' Cameos were initially priced at $75, but have since gone up to $200 as of publishing. Santos's official Cameo bio reads: "Former congressional icon."

In a viral TikTok video featuring one of Santos' Cameo messages to a girl named Megan, the ex-congressman jokes, "Botox keeps you young, fillers keep you plump." (Santos has been accused of using official campaign funds to fund his personal cosmetic procedures, including Botox.)

"Look, don't let the haters get to you. Haters are gonna hate and if you have haters, that means you're doing something right, girl. So just keep going and let the haters hate because they are always going to hate," the message continues.

"They can boot me out of congress, but they can't take away my good humor or my larger-than-life personality ... Be yourself unapologetically. Just love yourself. Just make sure that you don't buy into the hate, and stand your ground and don't let them force you out. Don't let them bully you," Santos adds.

Watch below:

Another Cameo message uploaded to TikTok sees Santos advising fans to "spend some money on yourselves," whether it's Botox or "a trip to Hermès" or a "subscription to OnlyFans." (Santos has also been accused of using campaign funds on luxury designer goods as well as OnlyFans.)

On Friday (Dec. 1), Santos was voted out of Congress in a 311 to 114 vote, marking only the sixth House member to ever be expelled.