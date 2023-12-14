George Santos Claims He Made More Than His Entire Congressional Salary in Just One Week on Cameo

George Santos has become an unlikely star on Cameo, and apparently the gig pays a lot better than his previous salary as a U.S. congressman.

In an interview with CBS, Santos claimed he is making more money now on Cameo than he did when he served in the government.

"How much money have you made and are you going to surpass the amount of money you could've made in Congress in a whole year?" CBS New York asked Santos, to which he replied, "I can tell you that by the end of this week, that is actually factual. I will have made more money in seven days than I would've made in an entire year in Congress."

How Much Did George Santos Make on Cameo?

Though George Santos didn't offer the exact amount he made in his first week on Cameo during his interview with CBS, the outlet reports the former congressman made an annual salary of $174,000 during his time in the House.

Vanity Fair crunched some numbers based on Santos' Cameo fees and they concluded the ex-lawmaker is now making over $80,000 a day filming personalized Cameos.

Santos' current going price for a Cameo is $500, which, according to Vanity Fair, is a whopping 566 percent increase from his original $75 rate.

On Dec. 1, Santos was expelled from Congress in a bipartisan vote of 311-114.

Notably, Santos is only the sixth House member to ever be expelled from Congress, and the first to be expelled in more than 20 years.

Santos is currently indicted on 20 counts related to wire fraud, identity theft, falsification of records and credit card fraud, among other charges.