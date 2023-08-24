Donald Trump's mugshot was taken when the former president was booked and processed on multiple election interference-related charges at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Ga., Thursday (Aug. 24).

As part of a wide-ranging Georgia probe into the 2020 election, Trump, who has now been indicted four times, and various members of his team have been charged with conspiring to interfere with the will of American voters during the 2020 presidential election, which Democrat Joe Biden won.

Ahead of his booking at the country jail, Trump wrote on his Truth Social account that he would "proudly be arrested tomorrow afternoon in Georgia."

According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Trump reported his height as 6-foot-3 and his weight as 215 pounds on his booking documentation. His booking process began around 7:30PM EST.

Trump's public booking number is #2313827. According to CNN, jail records reveal Trump was "placed under arrest and booked as inmate No. P01135809."

His bond was reportedly set at $200,000. Trump was released following his booking a little before 8PM EST.

See Donald Trump's mugshot, below, as confirmed by CNN:

Courtesy of the Fulton County Sheriff's Office Courtesy of the Fulton County Sheriff's Office loading...

Prior to Trump's booking, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat told reporters that no one is immune from having their mugshot taken at the Atlanta jail.

"It doesn't matter your status. We will have a mugshot ready for you," Labat said, according to NPR.

Following his processing at the Fulton County Jail and before boarding his flight home, Trump called Thursday's legal process "a travesty of justice."

Trump is currently charged with 13 counts of felony, including conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, filing false documents and violation of the Georgia RICO Act, among others.

The RICO Act, or Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, is a U.S. federal law that extends criminal penalties and provides "enhanced sanctions and new remedies" to punish those involved in organized crime.

The former president was previously indicted three times. However, this marks the first time Trump was asked to show up to jail for an official booking.

Trump's mugshot marks a historic moment in U.S. history as Trump becomes the first president, former or sitting, to have their mugshot taken.

Earlier this week, Trump legal team member Rudy Giuliani was also processed at Fulton County Jail, where his mugshot was taken as well.

Giuliani surrendered himself to the jail on Wednesday (Aug. 23) on charges related to an alleged plot to interfere with Biden's 2020 presidential win. His bond was set at $150,000.

The former New York City mayor faces 13 felony counts and is charged with violating the RICO Act, two counts of conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents and more.

Trump, Giuliani and 17 others who allegedly attempted to overthrow Georgia's 2020 election results were indicted by a Georgia state grand jury last week.