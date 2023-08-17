Donald Trump Is Really Mad Fox News Keeps Showing the ‘Absolutely Worst’ Photos of Him

Former president Donald Trump is calling out Fox News show Fox & Friends for supposedly and purposefully using unattractive photos of him in their coverage.

"Why doesn’t Fox and Friends show all of the Polls where I am beating Biden, by a lot. They just won’t do it! Also, they purposely show the absolutely worst pictures of me, especially the big 'orange' one with my chin pulled way back," Trump complained in a post on conservative social media site Truth Social on Thursday (Aug. 17).

"They think they are getting away with something, they’re not. Just like 2016 all over again…And then they want me to debate!" he continued.

Trump's attack on Fox News comes after his lawyer Alina Habba took issue with Fox & Friends' supposed lack of support for the former president, who has been indicted multiple times this year.

During her appearance on Fox & Friends on Aug. 15, Habba got annoyed when host Steve Doocy grilled her about Trump's recent indictments in Georgia.

"We do not agree that it is a perilous threat because we actually have inside information," Habba said regarding the indictments, which prompted Doocy to question the "inside information" Habba was referring to.

"Well, the inside information, Steve, and, you know, you used to love Trump. I got to tell you," she retorted.

Fox News will host the first GOP presidential debate of 2023 next week. The Hill reports Trump has not yet committed to participate in the debate due to his current "hostile" relationship with the network.