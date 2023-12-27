Melania Trump Noticeably Absent from Mar-a-Lago Christmas Soiree: PHOTO

Melania Trump was noticeably absent from the Trump family Christmas bash.

Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, shared snaps via her Instagram Story on Tuesday (Dec. 26), however, the former first lady was nowhere in sight.

The pic, captured at Mar-a-Lago, featured Guilfoyle, Don Jr., former President Donald Trump, son Barron, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos.

A grown up Barron, 17, stole the show towering over his father. Guilfoyle posted several other pics from the festive soiree.

@kimberlyguilfoyle Instagram @kimberlyguilfoyle Instagram loading...

According to Page Six, Melania was absent as she "was tending to a family matter."

READ MORE: Melania Trump Renegotiated Prenup With Donald to Protect Barron Ahead of 2024 Election: REPORT

Melania is reportedly planning on supporting her husband as he attempts to regain the White House.

"Trump and his family are so secure that he will become president again that insiders at Mar-a-Lago say he’s reached an agreement with [wife] Melania [Trump] to step up top-tier diplomatic appearances in 2024," an insider spilled to the outlet.

The source dished that the former FLOTUS, who attended Rosalynn Carter's funeral alongside other political figures is "feeling more sure of herself — as both her husband’s representative and her own position as a diplomatic figure after her positive reception at the Carter funeral."

READ MORE: Donald Trump Reportedly Told Melania He ‘Really Needs’ Her Support Following Indictment

Donald and Melania met in 1998. The couple tied the knot in 2005 and welcomed Barron the following year.