Melania Trump has reportedly renegotiated her prenup with husband Donald Trump ahead of the upcoming 2024 presidential election, all to protect their 17-year-old son, Barron.

According to a source who spoke to Page Six, the former FLOTUS "quietly" revisited her and Donald's prenuptial agreement to ensure Barron's financial future.

"Over the last year, Melania and her team have been quietly negotiating a new ‘postnup’ agreement between herself and Donald Trump. This is at least the third time Melania has renegotiated the terms of her marital agreement," the source claimed.

Although Melania reportedly renegotiated her agreement with the disgraced former president, the insider insisted she has no plans to leave Donald.

"Melania is most concerned about maintaining and increasing a substantial trust for their son, Barron," the source shared.

"I know that she wanted it to provide her with more money, and also — from what I understand — there’s a specific amount at minimum that Barron is supposed to obtain," another alleged insider claimed.

According to Page Six, the former model hopes to protect herself and Barron not only if Donald is re-elected, but also due to his recent legal troubles, which include "potential payouts in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ sprawling $250 million civil case ... as well as his order to pay $5 million to E. Jean Carroll for defaming her."

One of the sources said that even though Donald "remains very rich," the renegotiated prenup would "provide a more solid future" for Melania and Barron.

"It’s not that she threatened to leave him. It’s definitely the underlying idea [though]," the source added.

Donald and Melania met in 1998. The couple tied the knot in 2005 and welcomed Barron the following year.