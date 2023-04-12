Donald Trump Reportedly Told Melania He ‘Really Needs’ Her Support Following Indictment

Many noticed that Donald Trump's wife Melania was absent during Trump's indictment last month, sparking speculation surrounding the strength of the couple's relationship.

However, an insider claims the former first lady has agreed to show up and stand by Trump's side per his request.

"He told her, 'I really need you for this because we are going to be campaigning,'" a source told Page Six, claiming the couple "had a major talk over the weekend, and she has … agreed to be on board."

The insider noted the couple spent Easter together at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

"She wanted just to be alone with him; that was her request. The fact it was the two of them alone was a big statement. This was a statement [saying], 'We are together, I stand by my husband,'" the source claimed.

Former Melania aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff recently claimed the ex-model's silence following Trump's indictment was all part of her plan.

"I never expected to see her there. Her silence is deliberate, it is her weapon of choice and her protective armor," Wolkoff said, noting that Melania "lives in an ivory tower of denial."

Wolkoff also alleged Melania "knows about Donald's affairs."

"She knows everything. But her silence is her dignity. She will stand by her husband, as she always does. I don’t think Melania is humiliated by his affairs — but she is angry," the former aide claimed.

Despite supposedly being aware of the former president's alleged indiscretions, Wolkoff said Melania isn't going anywhere.

"Still she isn’t leaving him. This is a transactional marriage, she knew what she was getting into when she married Donald. Her means of survival is to just act like it never happened," she insisted.

"Privately, Melania says people are just jealous, and she hoped the Stormy Daniels scandal would be swept under the carpet. Her way of coping is to never let her feelings show or affect her. I predict we will see her back at his side at the next social event at Mar-a-Lago," Wolkoff continued.

The former president was indicted earlier in March following a lengthy probe into allegations he paid hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 to keep her quiet about an alleged affair.