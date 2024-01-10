Melania Trump’s Mother Dead at 78

Melania Trump's mother, Amalija Knavs, has died at the age of 78.

The 53-year-old former model, who is married to former U.S. president Donald Trump, has paid a glowing tribute to her mother, describing her as a "strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity."

In a statement published on X, Melanie said: "It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija.

"Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy."

Donald Trump recently revealed that Amalija was "very ill."

The 77-year-old mogul made the confession during a New Year's Eve event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

Trump said at the time: "Melania, great first lady, so popular, the people love her, she's now in a hospital with her mother. Her mother, Amalija, is very ill, but hopefully she'll be recovering.

"But she's been very ill, so I just want to say 'hello' to the first lady ... we just spoke, down in Miami, great hospital ... and hopefully they'll be OK. But it's a tough one, it's a very tough one.

"She knows probably about 95 percent of the people in this room. We just want to wish Amalija that she gets better as quickly as possible."

Amalija and her husband Viktor Knavs have actually been living at Mar-a-Lago in recent years, and she's always maintained a close relationship with Melania.

A source previously told People: "[Amalija] has an excellent relationship with Melania."