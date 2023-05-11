Melania Trump Wants to Be First Lady Again Even After Jury Finds Donald Liable for Sexual Abuse

As former president Donald Trump, who was recently indicted and charged with 34 counts of felony fraud, as well as found liable in court for sexual abuse, gears up for another presidential bid, wife Melania has his back.

"He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength," Melania told Fox News.

Speaking to Page Six, an anonymous source claimed Melania and Donald are "closer than ever" as the previously twice-impeached former president assembles his campaign team.

"The couple seems... more bonded than ever. Friends say that Melania’s stepping up — while Ivanka and Jared [Kushner] have stepped aside — has made [Trump] more confident than ever. Trump says Melania will be by his side during the campaign more than she was last time," the source alleged.

Speaking to Fox News, Melania said if she and Donald were to return to the White House, her goals as first lady would include "creating a safe and nurturing space for children to learn, grow and thrive."

On Tuesday (May 9), a Manhattan jury found Donald liable for sexual battery and defamation against writer E. Jean Carroll.

Donald was ordered to pay Carroll, who alleged the tycoon sexually abused her in a dressing room nearly 30 years ago, $5 million in damages.

"I filed this lawsuit against Donald Trump to clear my name and to get my life back. Today, the world finally knows the truth. This victory is not just for me but for every woman who has suffered because she was not believed," Carroll said in a statement following the verdict.