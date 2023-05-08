Kathy Griffin Says Donald Trump Smelled ‘Really Bad’ When She Was on ‘The Apprentice’

Kathy Griffin isn't a fan of Donald Trump's natural bouquet.

The comedian claims the indicted ex-president smelled "really bad" when she appeared on the finale his reality show The Apprentice in 2010.

Griffin dropped the stink bomb on Twitter when one of her followers tweeted that they noticed Griffin's obvious discomfort with Trump during Season 10, when Griffin appeared alongside fellow celebrity guest Liza Minnelli in Episode 12.

The 62-year-old My Life on the D-List star responded to the tweet via her private Twitter account, claiming the real estate tycoon had a distinct, unpleasant odor on set.

"Oh, God, I was never [a] contestant. However, I did participate in two challenges. One I did because of my dear departed, beloved Joan Rivers. The other one I did because Trump paid me a bunch of money to spend the day with Liza Minnelli and host a challenge. Liza and I tried to ignore him, but he does smell really bad," Griffin tweeted, according to Newsweek.

Griffin and Trump have taken a number of public swipes at each other over the years. Infamously, in 2017 Griffin received backlash for posing with Trump's fake decapitated head for a photo shoot.

In April, Griffin revealed in a TikTok video that she had been diagnosed with complex PTSD.

"Let's talk about PTSD. Never talked about it publicly. You can laugh or whatever, but I've been diagnosed with complex PTSD, and it's called an extreme case," Griffin shared.

"If any of you know my story, you'll understand that this really started for me about five and a half years ago. Wink," she added, seemingly referring to the controversial Trump severed head photo.

Watch below: