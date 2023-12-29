Kathy Griffin Files for Divorce From Husband Randy Bick: ‘This Sucks’

Kathy Griffin has filed for divorce from her husband Randy Bick just days ahead of their wedding anniversary.

The 63-year-old comedian tied the knot with Randy, 45, on New Year's Day in 2020 but in documents obtained by TMZ on Friday (Dec. 29), it has been revealed that the couple have now parted ways because of "irreconcilable differences."

The Emmy Award-winning star listed December 22 as her official date of separation and has a prenuptial agreement in place, which she is keen for the court to enforce, meaning that there will be no need for spousal support.

In an apparent nod to the news, Kathy wrote on X: "Well s***. This sucks." (sic)

Griffin, who was initially married to actor Matt Moline from 2001 until 2006, met Randy at a food festival in Los Angeles in the summer of 2011 and went on her first date with him just a couple of months later.

The pair soon began a relationship and were together until 2018 but got back together the following year, going on to get married in what was a surprise wedding at the very beginning of 2020 and soon took to Twitter - which has since been renamed as X - to reveal that her longtime friend and Hollywood star Lily Tomlin, 82, had officiated the ceremony.

She wrote: "The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes but I have to give you guys the uncut first 75 seconds. LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner."

Griffin previously insisted that their 19-year age gap had not been a problem and that they had both decided to "fight" for the relationship following their brief split.