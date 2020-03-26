Kathy Griffin Claims She Can’t Get Tested for COVID-19 Despite ‘Unbearably Painful Symptoms’

Kathy Griffin blasted Donald Trump over a lack of COVID-19 test kits in the United States.

After the president took to Twitter to claim the country "has done far more 'testing' than any other nation" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the comedian called him out from her hospital bed in the ER. She not only accused him of lying but revealed she's suffering from "unbearably painful symptoms."

The 59-year-old, who is currently in a hospital isolation ward room receiving treatment, said she still couldn't get tested because of CDC restrictions. (The CDC website says, "Clinicians should use their judgment to determine if a patient has signs and symptoms compatible with COVID-19 and whether the patient should be tested.")

"He’s lying. I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms," Griffin wrote in response to his tweet. "The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions."

In a selfie posted to Twitter and Instagram, she's seen lying in bed with an oxygen mask.

In recent weeks, a number of celebrities have gone public with their coronavirus diagnoses. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first to reveal they tested positive for COVID-19 before Idris Elba, Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju and more confirmed they also contracted the virus that's infected nearly 500,000 globally.