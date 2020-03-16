Idris Elba revealed he has tested positive for COVID-19, a.k.a. the novel coronavirus.

In a video posted to Twitter Monday (March 16), the 47-year-old confirmed he was diagnosed with the virus after experiencing no symptoms but coming into contact with someone who had it.

"This morning I tested positive for Covid 19," Elba tweeted. "I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic."

"I got some test results back and it came back positive, and it sucks," he said in the video. "I’m doing okay, [his wife] Sabrina hasn’t been tested and she’s doing okay. I didn’t have any symptoms.

"I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they were tested positive. I quarantined myself and got a test immediately and got the results back today," he explained. "This is serious. Now is the time to think about social distancing, washing your hands. "Beyond that there are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms and that can easily spread it. So now is a real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance, okay."

"Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now," he continued. "If you’re feeling ill and you feel like you should be tested or you’ve been exposed, you do something about it. It’s really important. We live in a divided world right now, we can all feel it. It’s been bulls--t. But now is the time for solidarity."

Check out the actor's full video, below:

Elba is the latest celebrity to test positive for coronavirus in the last two weeks. Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko also announced they've been diagnosed with the virus. As of right, nearly 180,000 people have been infected by COVID-19 and more than 7,000 have died.