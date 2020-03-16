‘James Bond’ Actress Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Actress Olga Kurylenko has tested positive for COVID-19, a.k.a the novel coronavirus.

The 40-year-old, who rose to fame as Camille Montes in the 2008 James Bond movie Quantum of Solace with Daniel Craig, announced her diagnosis on Instagram March 15. Alongside a photo of her balcony, she revealed she's "locked up at home" after contracting the virus, adding that she's been sick for nearly a week now.

Though her symptoms remain mild, she said she's suffered from fever and fatigue.

"Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms," Kurylenko wrote. "Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!"

Kurylenko is not the only celebrity to contract the coronavirus as Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson are currently in quarantine in Australia after revealing they, too, tested positive for COVID-19.

"Hello, folks. @ritawilson and I are down here in Australia," he wrote on March 11. "We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

The actor later shared a health update with fans, revealing the couple is "taking it one-day-at-a-time."

As of March 16, there have been 174,899 confirmed cases globally, while at least 6,684 have died from the virus.