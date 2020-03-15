Tom Hanks Shares Update From Coronavirus Quarantine

Tom Hanks shared an update from coronavirus quarantine in Australia.

The actor and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week after feeling ill with chills, body aches and slight fevers. Hanks was filming Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film, in which Hanks will portray Presley's famous manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

The 63-year-old shared an update on Instagram on Sunday (March 15) where he thanked the people helping him. "Thanks to the helpers," he wrote in the caption. "Let's take care of ourselves and each other."

The photo showed Hanks' meal of toast with Vegemite and a glass of water along with a kangaroo holding an Australian flag. Fans in the comments immediately joked about his excessive use of Vegemite.

During the quarantine, Wilson posted on her Instagram Story that she will be focusing on writing music for her country music career.

See the post, below.