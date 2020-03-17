Here Are All the Celebrities Who Have Been Tested for the Coronavirus

The list of celebrities who have been tested for the coronavirus keeps growing.

As the total number of COVID-19 cases increases globally every day, some of the most well-known stars have confirmed that they've tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, others, like Kris Jenner and Celine Dion, have also been tested after they experienced flu-like symptoms or were in contact with someone who had it.

Below, every celebrity who has been tested for the coronavirus:

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson (Positive)

The beloved Hollywood couple were the first celebrities to confirm they tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11, revealing they contracted the disease in Australia where the actor is currently filming a movie.

Idris Elba (Positive)

The British actor confirmed he tested positive for coronavirus in a video posted to Twitter on March 16.

Olga Kurylenko (Positive)

The former Bond girl revealed on March 15 that she tested positive for the illness as well.

Kristofer Hivju (Positive)

The Game of Thrones star tested positive for the novel coronavirus, announcing the news on Instagram on March 16.

Rachel Matthews (Positive)

The actress, best known for her voiceover work in Frozen 2, revealed she tested positive for coronavirus in a lengthy note via her Instagram Stories on March 16.

“Hey guys, I tested positive for Covid-19 and have been in quarantine the last week. Unsure of what the next step is (been getting mixed info so will keep you posted) but obviously will remain in quarantine until told to do otherwise," she wrote. "I’m feeling better but I will be posting some info that I hope will be helpful to some."

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau (Positive)

The wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also tested positive for the virus.

Matthew Broderick’s Sister Janet (Positive)

The actor's older sister was hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Producer and Musician Andrew Watt (Positive)

The record producer and musician confirmed his coronavirus diagnosis on March 17.

Universal Music chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge (Positive)

Lucian Grainge, chairman and CEO of Universal Music, has been hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Karl von Habsburg (Positive)

The Archduke of Austria is the first royal to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

Kris Jenner (Negative)

The reality star tested negative for the coronavirus after a possible exposure to the illness at a party.

Celine Dion (Negative)

The singer's tests came back negative and revealed she was suffering from the common cold.

Donald Trump (Negative)

The president was tested after he came in contact with someone who had the virus.

Tom Kaulitz (Negative)

Heidi Klum's husband has tested negative for coronavirus after feeling ill.