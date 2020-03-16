‘Game of Thrones’ Fan Favorite Kristofer Hivju Tests Positive For the Coronavirus

Game of Thrones' Kristofer Hivju is the latest celebrity to reveal they have contracted the coronavirus. The actor, who played fan favorite Tormund Giantsbane on the show, announced his COVID-19 diagnosis in an Instagram post on Monday (March 16).

"Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus," he wrote alongside a photo of his wife and himself. "My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes."

"We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold," he continued. "There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions."

See Hivju's message below.

The actor is one of many celebrities who have announced COVID-19 diagnoses in the past two weeks. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko and Idris Elba have also contracted the virus. At time of writing, more than 180,000 people have been infected by COVID-19 and more than 7,000 have died worldwide.