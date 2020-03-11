Celine Dion Tested for Coronavirus, Postpones Concerts

After recently falling ill, Celine Dion underwent the test for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Thankfully, the test came back negative and showed that she is merely suffering from the common cold. However, the singer has postponed two of her concerts while she recovers.

The 51-year-old posted a statement to her Facebook page on Tuesday (March 10) explaining the rescheduled dates and health scare. "On Monday night, a day after completing a six-show run in the New York area, Celine began feeling the symptoms of a common cold," the statement read. "The symptoms persisted into Tuesday, and her doctors instructed her to rest for the next 5-7 days. After testing her, the doctors concluded that her virus was not related to COVID-19."

“I’m so sorry for disappointing my fans in Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh," Dion said. "I hope everyone understands."

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer postponed her upcoming Courage World Tour concerts for later in the year. Her March 11 show in D.C. at Capital One Arena has been rescheduled for Monday, November 16. Dion's March 13 show in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena has been rescheduled for November 18.

Fans who purchased tickets for the show should keep the tickets to use at the rescheduled dates and wait for more information that will be coming to them shortly.

