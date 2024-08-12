Celine Dion Slams Trump Campaign’s ‘Unauthorized’ Use of ‘My Heart Will Go On’

Celine Dion is not amused by the Trump campaign's "unauthorized" use of her hit song "My Heart Will Go On."

On Saturday (Aug. 10), Dion posted an official statement to her Twitter/X account.

"Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing 'My Heart Will Go On' at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana," her team wrote.

"In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use. …And really, THAT song?" the statement concluded.

"My Heart Will Go On" is famously known as the theme song to the massive 1997 film Titanic starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the track was played ahead of Trump and Vance's appearance at a rally in Montana for reasons unknown.

The outlet also reported that at the same rally, the campaign used Queen's "We Will Rock You" along with the likeness of Freddie Mercury, despite the fact that the band has previously sent the campaign cease and desist letters to block them from using their music.

Dion has made headlines in recent months for raising awareness of Stiff Person Syndrome, which the iconic singer was diagnosed with after being forced to cancel her tour in 2022 due to health issues.

She released a documentary about her life and journey with the illness earlier in 2024 titled I Am: Celine Dion and made a triumphant return to music during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

During the performance on the first level of the Eiffel Tower, Dion sang the French ballad "Hymne A L'Amour" by Édith Piaf.