Celine Dion Reportedly Returning to Music With 2024 Paris Olympics Performance

Celine Dion is reportedly set to make her triumphant return to music with a performance on the world's biggest stage: the Olympics.

According to Variety, Dion is rumored to be performing as part of the opening ceremony on Friday (July 26).

The legendary singer was seen arriving in Paris on Monday (July 22) at the Royal Monceau hotel near the Champs-Élysées.

Lady Gaga, who is rumored to be another performer for the Olympics' opening ceremony, is also staying at the luxurious hotel.

However, any particular details about Dion's potential performance have been kept hush-hush.

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer also opened the Games in Atlanta in 1996 with a performance of "The Power of the Dream."

Dion has not performed since canceling her tour in Jan. 2022. She announced she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in Dec. 2022.

At the time, she ended her tour and took a step back from music to focus on her physical health.

In recent months, though, Dion has been making strides in her healing, which she referenced in an April 2024 interview with Vogue France.

"I’ve chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be. My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again!" she said, in what could have been a hint at things to come.

"For four years I’ve been saying to myself that I’m not going back, that I’m ready, that I’m not ready… As things stand, I can’t stand here and say to you: 'Yes, in four months.' I don’t know… My body will tell me," she added.

In June 2024, Dion shed light on her upbringing, career and her health journey in the Amazon Prime Video documentary I Am: Celine Dion.

At the premiere of the project, Dion also announced that the Celine Dion Foundation pledged to donate $2 million to help further research and education in autoimmune neurology.