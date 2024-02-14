Britney Spears, Mariah Carey and More Celebrities Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2024

Celebrities are spreading the love for Valentine's Day!

Some celebs shared fun V-Day treats like coffee, music videos, and acapella songs, while others shouted out their significant others – like Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino or Gabrielle Union. A few even got in on the fun of making witty, silly Valentine's cards, like YouTube personalities Rhett & Link and Zooey Deschanel and Property Brothers' Jonathan Scott.

Meanwhile, David Beckham gave his wife, Victoria Beckham, a shoutout, as well as their "kiddies" Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

Celine Dion treated fans to a special remastered version of her music video for the classic hit "Power of Love."

"It’s the perfect day to show love and appreciation to those close to you, it matters," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Britney Spears celebrated by launching her collaboration with New York City coffee shop GLACE to create a new drink called the Britney Brûlée, with all proceeds going toward the Trevor Project.

Paris Hilton shared a special Valentine's Day photoshoot on TikTok, writing in the caption, "Everyone's obsessed with this cupid."

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion celebrated both V-Day and her birthday, which is on Feb. 15. She will turn 29.

Keke Palmer wished fans and friends "not just romantic, but familial, paternal and platonic" love.

See more Valentine's Day social media posts from celebrities, below: