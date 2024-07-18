Britney Spears Tells Ozzy Osbourne and His Family to ‘Kindly F— Off’

Britney Spears has a message for Ozzy Osbourne, and she means business.

On July 16, The Osbourne family shared their latest episode of their podcast, The Osbournes Podcast. During that episode, the topic of Spears and her dancing came up with the members of the Osbourne family saying what they think about Spears dancing in numerous social media posts.

"I’m fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube. Every f–-ing day," Ozzy sad.

"It’s sad, very, very sad," he added.

Kelly also shared her thoughts on the situation.

"I don’t know how to do TikTok dances. I don’t know where anybody would ever think that I would," Kelly quipped.

Sharon went on to refer to Spears as a "poor little thing."

Spears caught wind of what the family had to say about her dancing and released a lengthy Instagram post clapping back at the family. Her post mentions Kate Beckinsale as a way to hit back at those saying she is not doing age appropriate things.

"I'm gonna do a photoshoot with Kate and tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly f--- off," Spears said.

"I know what it's like to be judged so it's a ridiculous and stupid subject initially but I think it's important to HELP EACH OTHER and invite each other to places that help our souls grow !!!" she added before sharing that she has been teaching dance classes to teenagers.

Spears noted that there are "incredibly cruel people" out there and that she has to be "careful who you allow in your circle and your heart."

The Osbournes have not responded to Spears' comments at this time.