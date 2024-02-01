Britney Spears Backtracks on Apology, Seemingly Lashes Out After Justin Timberlake’s Concert Comments

Britney Spears appears to have lashed out at her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake after his apparent dig at the singer.

The "Toxic" singer, 42, said in an Instagram post on Thursday (Feb. 1), she had heard she was being slated “on the streets” a day after Timberlake, 42, apparently shaded her during his birthday concert.

Spears wrote alongside an image of a basketball hoop: “Someone told me someone was talking (muck) about me on the streets!!!”

She added: “Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time??? "I’m not sorry!!!”

Timberlake told fans at his 'One Night Only' gig at Irving Plaza in New York City on Wednesday (Jan. 31), held on his 42nd birthday: “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely nobody.”

He then launched into a version of his 2002 hit "Cry Me a River," which was inspired by Spears allegedly cheating on him during their relationship.

The former *NSYNC member made global headlines in 2023 after his Spears revealed in her "The Woman in Me" memoir that she had an abortion while they were dating as he “didn’t want to be a father” and “wasn’t happy” she was expecting.

Spears, who dated Timberlake from 1999-2002, said on Monday (Jan. 29), that she wanted to apologize to anyone she had left “offended” by her autobiography, saying in the now-deleted Instagram message: “I am deeply sorry.”

READ MORE: Britney Spears ‘Shocked’ by How Much She Enjoys Alcohol

She then addressed Timberlake, adding: “I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song "Selfish."

“It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy (Fallon) together I laugh so hard ???”

Spears also said Justin’s tune "Sanctified" was a “wow” song.